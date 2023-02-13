Home Cities Hyderabad

Singapore-based investor joins Osmania-TBI as adviser

Dr Govindaluri is a leading angel investor and venture capitalist based in Singapore.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University on Sunday revealed that Dr Anand Govindaluri, distinguished alumni and also an investor in Singapore, has been onboarded officially as a member of the advisory board of Osmania Technology Business Incubator (Osmania-TBI).

Dr Govindaluri is a leading angel investor and venture capitalist based in Singapore. He also owns the investment firm Govin Holdings Pte. Ltd. He attended the recent Global Alumni Meet in January and volunteered to support his alma mater, especially with respect to the ideas from students and faculty members as well as startups emerging out of Osmania-TBI.

Around 40 startups are expected to benefit from this association in the next few years, said Osmania-TBI Director Prof Srinivasulu Chelmala. The advisory board is headed by Vice Chancellor D Ravinder and includes prominent academics and domain experts like Dr Ramjee Pallela, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Atal Incubation Centre of CSIR-CCMB, Dr Vijay Kumar Devarakonda, President, Alumni Association, University College of Engineering, Varla Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Founder, EdifyPath and Board Member, TiE Hyderabad, and Prof Srinivasulu Chelmala, Director, Osmania Technology Business Incubator.

