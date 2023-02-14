Bhatti meets DGP, seeks action against advocate in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, on Monday met Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and asked him to direct the Jagtial police to initiate action against an advocate for allegedly abetting the suicide of three members of a family.

Speaking to the media, Jeevan Reddy said that Gaddam Jalapathi Reddy’s land was acquired by the government in 1985 and no compensation was paid to him.

Jalapathi Reddy along with other victims approached the High Court through his counsel K Damodar Rao and got the court’s order in his favour in 2021. However, Jeevan Reddy said, Damodar, hasn’t intimated the court’s verdict to the plaintiff.

“Recently, Jalapathi Reddy pushed his two girl children into a well and ended his life by suicide. He left behind a video message. However, police failed to initiate any action against the abettor even after registering a case under various sections,” Jeevan Reddy said, demanding the DGP to arrest Damodar Reddy at the earliest and provide relief to the victims.

