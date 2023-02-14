Home Cities Hyderabad

Decoding Mysteries of EVs

Our motors range from hub motors to mid-mount motors, which are used in rickshaws and two-wheelers.

Published: 14th February 2023

Electric vehicles, EVs

For representational purposes.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the E-mobility week, besides the EPrix, the EV expo at Hi-Tex was a hub of excitement as the latest developments in the electric vehicle market took centre stage. Amidst the EV expo, CE caught up with Dr Allabaksh Naikodi, CTO of JLN Phenix Energy PVT LTD, who dispelled common misconceptions and provided a tantalising glimpse into the inner workings of these marvels of technology.

"Our company provides a complete solution for EVs. Including a power train that encompasses a battery, motor controller, chargers, and converters. We offer a wide range of battery solutions and use various types of cells. Our motors range from hub motors to mid-mount motors, which are used in rickshaws and two-wheelers. This is what sets us apart," says Allabaksh, from the company that specialises in the manufacturing of batteries and wires for EVs.

When asked about the state of EVs in Hyderabad, Dr Allabaksh said, "Compared to cities like Pune and Bangalore, the adoption of EVs in Hyderabad is a little late. However, it has been catching up, and this year has been much better than previous years, thanks to government efforts. Previously, the city was lagging."

Allabaksh is optimistic about the future of EVs, he says, "There's something unique about EVs. They have much higher efficiency compared to internal combustion engines. They are especially efficient in low-speed operations, and their power consumption is low. In no time, all city vehicles will be electric, including buses on highways. The city is likely to see 100% electrification of vehicles, including four-wheelers and buses, very soon."

Debunking the myth that EVs are not efficient, Dr Allabaksh said, "This is a common misconception. Most issues with vehicles stem from the rotating parts, but with EVs, the only new part is the motor, which has been around for over 100 years. Back then, there was panic among suppliers for internal combustion engines, but EVs have easily available parts and low maintenance requirements, making repairs simple for anyone."

When asked about choosing the best EV, he said, "As a buyer, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, the battery costs around 40 to 60% of the vehicle, so it's important to find a reliable battery that can withstand the varying temperatures in different states in India. Secondly, consider the vehicle's gradability. Lastly, think about the charging points and choose the best option that suits your needs."

"The battery's cycle life, or the number of cycles it can undergo, is important. This can be tricky and is dependent on the depth of discharge (DOD), which you should take into account when considering a battery. People often play around with cycles, but the DOD is what's truly important," he said in conclusion.

