HYDERABAD: Strawberry Baked Cheese Cake Ingredients: Cream Cheese|1.540g | Icing Sugar 620g | Whole Eggs 460g | Egg yolk 190g| Cooking Cream: 1.540g Ingredients for Crumble Recipe: Maria Biscuit 1.050g | Unsalted butter 590g | Granulated sugar 100g Preparation of Crumble Recipe: ● Melt the butter and crumb the Maria biscuit. ● Mix all the three ingredient together. ● Pour all the mixture in the deep tray and bake it for 10 minutes at 170 degree. Method: ● Take cream cheese and sugar. Using paddle, soften them on the medium speed. ● Gradually add the egg yolk and whole eggs. Stop the mixture and scrap the edges. ● Add the cream to the mix. ● Pour the cream cheese mixture over the crumble base. Bake it in a deck oven for about 40 min at 150 degree. ● Cool it down to room temperature and freeze until they are hard, unmold it store in deep tray. ● Serve it with fresh strawberries. — Chef Varun Kanwal Executive Pastry Chef, Daily Treats, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace Murgh gilafi sheekh Ingredients Chicken leg boneless mince – 300g| Chicken Breast mince – 300g| Ginger chop – 10g | Garlic chop – 10g | Salt - to taste | Red chilly powder – 10g | Garam masala powder – 2g| Cumin powder 1g | Lemon juice 1ml | coriander chop – 1/2 bunch |Green chilies chop 3 | Egg 1 | Capsicum (Bell pepper) chop – 40g |Chaat masala – 5g |Coriander powder -2g |Jeera powder 2g | Cheese – 50g | Butter -50g |Oil – 50ml Preparation ● Take the chicken mince in a mixing bowl and add chopped ginger, garlic, onion, mint leaves and coriander leaves. ● Thereafter add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, chat masala, salt and cheese. ● Lemon juice over the mince and start to knead by mixing everything nicely. ● Add one tablespoon butter give a final mix. Keep them refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours to marinate and absorb all the flavors. ● In a platter mix together the finely chopped capsicum. Divide the chicken mince mixture into 6 balls and roll into elongated lengths. ● Take one mince part with wet hand and place over a iron shewer. ● Cook chicken seekh kabab in a charcoal tandoor ● Thread the remaining ground chicken parts like this. ● Roast in the tandoor for 7 min. ● Place the shewers inside a preheated tandoor and cook for 8 to 10 min or till become crisp and tender. Brush butter and rotate the shewers while cooking. Rose Chicken Wings Recipe Ingredients: Chicken Wings 2 tsp | Maida 2 tsp | Black Pepper 1 tsp| Ginger | Garlic Paste 1 tsp | Chilli Powder 1 tsp | Soya Sauce – ½ tsp | Corn | Flour 1 tsp | Red Chilli Sauce 1 tsp| Lemon 01| Egg 01 | Salt – to taste | Oil 0.500ml | Chopped Garlic Ginger 10g| Tomato ketchup – 20g Preparation: ● In a bowl, mix Maida, salt, chilli powder, red chilli sauce, ginger garlic paste, pepper powder, egg, soya sauce, and lemon juice. ● Fry the chicken wings in oil. ● In a frying pan, heat tsp oil and add chopped ginger garlic, tomato ketchup, and soya sauce. Mix well and add schezwan sauce. ● Add chicken wings to the pan and mix well. ● Serve hot and garnish with rose petals. Thread Paneer Roll Ingredients: Paneer: 300 g | Kashmiri red chilli powder/ Chilli sauce: 2 tbsp| Salt: to taste | Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp| Chaat masala a pinch | Tomato ketchup 1 tbsp| Soya sauce 1/2 tbsp | 8 to 8 sauce| Corn flour: 3 tbsp| Rice noodles: 1 packet| Oil: 1 lt Paneer Marinade ● Cut the paneer block into 8 small finger cuts. Combine Kashmiri red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, soy sauce,8 to 8 sauce, tomato ketchup, lemon juice and salt in a shallow bowl. ● Coat the paneer pieces in the prepared mix and cover it well on all sides. Keep aside and allow to marinate for 10-15 min. Threaded Paneer ● Add the corn flour to a flat bowl or plate. Take the marinated pieces one at a time and dredge lightly with cornflour. Tap to remove any excess. Repeat with the remaining paneer pieces and set aside. ● A small amount of boiled noodles and spread it out flat. Take one piece of the paneer, place it at one edge, perpendicular to the noodles in the middle and wrap the noodles around it. Ensure the noodles are well wrapped and sticking as much. ● Now take a wok and heat oil in its medium flame. Make sure it is flaming hot before cooking the paneer pieces. ● The work is sufficiently hot, place the paneer pieces one by one and fry till they turn golden brown. ● Once cooked, remove from the pan and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with a dipping sauce of your choice. ● Serve it with a Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce. ● Serve hot. — Chef Vh Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65