In love with work

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passion, commitment and consistency – these words aren’t just about romantic relationships but also about one's job. This Valentine’s Day, CE creators who, despite all odds, have dedicated their lives to the work they love.

Do you remember? In the early days of work, each day brought a sense of eagerness — much like newfound love, we were filled with excitement and remained occupied, dreaming about all the fun and opportunities the day could bring.

Soon, the infatuation stage wanes, the reality of responsibilities and duties sets in, and the passion and fervour that once burned bright begin to fade into distant memories. This Valentines Day, we hear from influencers whose commitment and passion serve as an inspiration for others to follow their dreams.

Mohammed Zuber Ali

Sneaker artist Rahul Dev of Unhinged Customs, says "Love and work are two sides of the same coin." He fell in love with his passion for painting and found a way to bring it to life through customising shoes. "I love doing what I do because it allows me that freedom to work on my own time and make custom things for my clients that they wouldn't be able to find anywhere else," he says. "It's the thing that I am best at and comes to me naturally."

"I believe in the month of love, and February is the time we celebrate love. It's about appreciating your ecosystem and in that, we need to learn to appreciate our job, passion, parents, friends and family," says food and travel influencer Bharath. "Valentine's is often thought of as just for couples, but work gives us the hope to celebrate love. When there is no job, there is no money, and when there is no money, there is no love. First, respect your bread and butter."

For blogger Namrata Sadhvani, her love for writing led her down a path she never thought possible. "I found so much love through my writing, and it became such a passion that I never went back to my original career as an architect," she says. Adding, "I found love from my audience and it became a lucrative and emotionally creative career option for me. Now, it's all about writing, connecting with different kinds of people and meeting people from different age groups and genres. It keeps me motivated and young."

“I love my work and right now I am doing it as a full-timer,” says Mohammed Zuber Ali, a top influencer on social media in Hyderabad and the creator of Hyderabad Food Diaries. “It started as a journey where I wanted to pass on Hyderabad’s food and beverage, and nightlife, now it has become a full-time job. That love for my work has increased day by day.”

Bhavya Natasha, a social media lifestyle influencer, says "For as long as I can remember, I've never been concerned with earning money or gaining fame through my projects. I was simply excited to learn new content-creation techniques and engage with others who shared my passion. My first job was as an intern at a multinational YouTube company, and it set me on my career path. Discovering what ignites your creativity may not bring immediate financial rewards, but knowing what fuels your passion is the best starting point. Additionally, the opportunity to learn and earn under someone's guidance has been a real bonus. You can't break the rules unless you educate yourself first. Maintaining a respectful attitude towards your work and those around you opens doors."

Paridhi Gulati, a fashion influencer, shares, "I love my work because it allows me to unleash my creative side and I can work at my own pace and schedule. I also have the opportunity to interact with some of the most talented individuals and businesses in this industry. It gives me a sense of liberation, and every day presents a new challenge, which only motivates me to constantly improve and grow while earning a livelihood doing what I love."

