India’s 1st CAPA IVM baby born at Warangal facility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Oasis Fertility centre in Warangal has announced the birth of what is being hailed as India’s first baby born through CAPA IVM (drug-free in vitro fertilisation). The innovative method is touted to be a blessing for women who suffer from conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thrombophilia, resistant ovary syndrome, difficulties with oocyte maturation, and those who require immediate cancer treatment.

Under the guidance of Dr Durga G Rao, co-founder and medical director of Oasis Fertility, Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, clinical head and fertility specialist at the Warangal centre of Oasis Fertility, accomplished this remarkable achievement. This CAPA IVM treatment is unique and is being offered by very few centres in the world. Oasis Fertility is the only centre in India to have expertise in CAPA IVM.

Conventional IVF treatment often involves injections, discomfort and adverse effects, as well as significant costs. CAPA IVM is a new alternative to traditional infertility treatments such as IUI, IVF and ICSI, providing a more affordable and less intense option for those who are concerned about the physical, emotional and financial burden of IVF. Unlike traditional IVF, CAPA IVM does not require injections and provides a more cost-effective and low-impact solution for those seeking to start a family.

“We need everyone to understand that there are exclusive treatment options for every infertility issue and that IVF is not the only path forward. CAPA IVM is less intensive, less invasive and more economical. It’s high time people shed their inhibitions and embrace parenthood through assisted reproduction technology if they are unable to conceive naturally,” Dr Jalagam said.

