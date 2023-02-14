Make it special in Valentine's Day

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Valentine's Day is here, and for those looking to make it special for their loved ones, Hyderabad has plenty of romantic options. From candlelit dinners to thoughtful gifts, there's something for everyone.

Here are some of the best:

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is offering a range of romantic experiences, such as Valentine's dinner with enchanting decor and delightful culinary experiences, as well as daily treats of cakes and pastries. If a couple wants to take things slow and relax, The Westin has a special spa package available from February 7th to Feb 15th. Besides Valentine's dinner in Prego, daily treats, and special spa packages.

On the lawn, they are also playing a special movie, 'The Star is Born'. Neha Bose, the hotel manager, says, “The kind of love that we got from people in Hyderabad is immense and we wanted to spread the same kind of love to the people.”

If you are looking for a gastronomic treat, both Taro and Tiger Lily at Jubilee Hills have curated a special menu for Valentine’s day. Amit Pradhan, manager of duo restaurants, says: “We have a special menu set up at both Taro and Tiger Lily. Hyderabadis love to have romantic dinners at this time and so we have curated some special dishes on the menu. Love is in the air and we want our guests to experience the best from our place."

If you are thinking of gifting, then consider Fabelle. It has launched a chocolate carnival to woo your significant other. The festival titled: Fabelle Fete du Chocolat is only for Valentine's Day, so hurry up!

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Valentine's Dinner with delightful culinary experiences

Daily treats of cakes and pastries

Special spa package (Feb 7th to Feb 15th)

"A Star is Born" movie on the lawn

Taro and Tiger Lily

Special menu for Valentine's Day

Fabelle

"Fabelle Fête du Chocolat" - chocolate carnival

HYDERABAD: Valentine's Day is here, and for those looking to make it special for their loved ones, Hyderabad has plenty of romantic options. From candlelit dinners to thoughtful gifts, there's something for everyone. Here are some of the best: The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is offering a range of romantic experiences, such as Valentine's dinner with enchanting decor and delightful culinary experiences, as well as daily treats of cakes and pastries. If a couple wants to take things slow and relax, The Westin has a special spa package available from February 7th to Feb 15th. Besides Valentine's dinner in Prego, daily treats, and special spa packages. On the lawn, they are also playing a special movie, 'The Star is Born'. Neha Bose, the hotel manager, says, “The kind of love that we got from people in Hyderabad is immense and we wanted to spread the same kind of love to the people.” If you are looking for a gastronomic treat, both Taro and Tiger Lily at Jubilee Hills have curated a special menu for Valentine’s day. Amit Pradhan, manager of duo restaurants, says: “We have a special menu set up at both Taro and Tiger Lily. Hyderabadis love to have romantic dinners at this time and so we have curated some special dishes on the menu. Love is in the air and we want our guests to experience the best from our place." If you are thinking of gifting, then consider Fabelle. It has launched a chocolate carnival to woo your significant other. The festival titled: Fabelle Fete du Chocolat is only for Valentine's Day, so hurry up! The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace Valentine's Dinner with delightful culinary experiences Daily treats of cakes and pastries Special spa package (Feb 7th to Feb 15th) "A Star is Born" movie on the lawnTaro and Tiger Lily Special menu for Valentine's DayFabelle "Fabelle Fête du Chocolat" - chocolate carnival