Wildlife Board approves bus terminal on forest land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In its first meeting, the State Wildlife Board approved the construction of a bus terminal in Vanasthalipuram in the city. Approximately 1.354 hectares of Mahavir Harina Vanasthali forest land will be diverted for the construction, in accordance with norms.

The terminal aims to provide convenience to passengers amidst the increasing traffic on the National Highway. However, the board emphasized the importance of preserving the deer habitat and has taken necessary protective measures.

The proposal for the widening of Srisailam Road was rejected in consideration of the wildlife in Amrabad. Other projects, such as road and irrigation works in Kadem and Nagarjunasagar areas, and cable works in the Peddagutta lift were approved by the board. The number of rescue teams dedicated to saving wild animals in danger will also be increased.

Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy presided over the meetings of the State Wildlife Board and the Committee of Recommendations for Actions to Reduce Human-Animal Conflict at Aranya Bhavan.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest R M Dobriyal reported that the relocation process of human habitats in two tiger habitats in Kawal is proceeding smoothly.

The committee also discussed measures to prevent conflicts between humans and wild animals.It was decided to increase the compensation for those killed in wild animal attacks, including tiger attacks, from the current compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Proposals will be submitted to the government for consideration.

Glass to replace plastic bottles at Aranya Bhavan

Hyderabad: Moving towards environment-friendly options, authorities of the Environment and Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan have decided to replace single-use plastic bottles with glass bottles for all official meetings.

Taking it to Twitter, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohan Chandra Pargaien said, “Say no to plastic: Time for action. In order to contribute to a plastic-free and eco-friendly meeting space, we (have) discontinued plastic bottles in all official meetings of the Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan Telangana. Let us make efforts for a plastic-free planet.”

