Car drivers hold race, run over woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A race between two KIA car owners claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman named Shanthamma and left her husband, Narsimhulu, 62, injured after their motorcycle was hit by one of the cars. The incident happened on Tuesday near Kollur Gate under the limits of Narsingi police station around 4.45 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, both the cars were racing on the road when one car hit Narsimhulu’s motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision caused the victim’s husband to lose control of the motorcycle and both he and his wife fell on the road. As the couple lay injured on the road, the second car ran over the woman, resulting in her instant death.

Shanthamma was a homemaker and resident of Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.It is alleged that both the car drivers held a racing competition under the influence of alcohol, leading to rash and dangerous driving, resulting in the death of the elderly woman. However, the police said that they haven’t found anything substantial to ascertain whether the driver has consumed alcohol.Narsingi police Inspector V Shiva Kumar said that they have registered a case against the accused under Sections 304A and 337 of IPC.

