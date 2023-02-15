Home Cities Hyderabad

Car drivers hold race, run over woman in Hyderabad

The impact of the collision caused the victim’s husband to lose control of the motorcycle and both he and his wife fell on the road.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A race between two KIA car owners claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman named Shanthamma and left her husband, Narsimhulu, 62, injured after their motorcycle was hit by one of the cars. The incident happened on Tuesday near Kollur Gate under the limits of Narsingi police station around 4.45 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, both the cars were racing on the road when one car hit Narsimhulu’s motorcycle from behind. The impact of the collision caused the victim’s husband to lose control of the motorcycle and both he and his wife fell on the road. As the couple lay injured on the road, the second car ran over the woman, resulting in her instant death.

Shanthamma was a homemaker and resident of Janwada village of Ranga Reddy district.It is alleged that both the car drivers held a racing competition under the influence of alcohol, leading to rash and dangerous driving, resulting in the death of the elderly woman. However, the police said that they haven’t found anything substantial to ascertain whether the driver has consumed alcohol.Narsingi police Inspector V Shiva Kumar said that they have registered a case against the accused under Sections 304A and 337 of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp