Melody of memory

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain will be performing alongside flautist Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia at the Shilpakala Vedika this weekend at a concert titled: 'Melody of Rhythm'. Zakir returns to Hyderabad after a break of almost six years, having even shot his first movie there, he has a memories to be cherished, he speaks to CE about his connect with the city and more

You are going to perform in Hyderabad after six years. How do you feel?

I feel thrilled to be performing in Hyderabad after such a long break. I even began to wonder why there was such a long interval between my visits to the city, and I came to the point where I started thinking that I had performed poorly in my previous concert. (Laughs) However, I am glad that the wait has ended. One of my earliest trips outside of Mumbai was to Hyderabad in the mid-1960s. Back then, I visited to perform with my father. I also remember having spent some time in Khairatabad in the late 1950s with some family friends. Besides, my debut movie Heat and Dust, was shot in Hyderabad.

These days you accompany young artistes. What is your experience?

I think artistes of today are remarkably talented and mature. They bring a fresh perspective to the Raag tradition and Taal vidya. Playing alongside them and hearing their musical ideas come to life is both a learning experience and a challenge for me to update my playing Tabla to this new, innovative way of presenting our ancient art form. It allows me to reinvent myself and stay relevant.

In Hyderabad, what would you suggest to increase the interest and liking for Indian classical music amongst the common public?

In my view, the audience in Hyderabad is remarkably well-versed in the ancient arts of India. This city boasts a long history of legendary Indian artists who served as court musicians and dedicated themselves to educating their followers about Indian music. It has had a profound impact that is still evident today. We have a wealth of information about our music readily available on phones, computers, and other devices. I would encourage fans to delve deeper into the intricacies of our music and continue to expand their knowledge and appreciation of this timeless art form.

You have been awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan? What are your feelings?

I was left astonished and filled with humility upon being honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, this year. I hold the deepest sense of gratitude towards India for this great blessing. I also understand that this honour, while extremely significant, is not the ultimate destination for me. There is still a long path ahead that I must traverse. The award is a pat on the back, a sign that I am headed in the right direction and must continue my journey with dynamism.

