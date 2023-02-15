My music is like mother's food: Ilaiyaraaja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja met his fans at the T-HUB- Phase 2 in Hyderabad, ahead of his live concert in the city on Tuesday. "I think of music as food that a mother cooks with all her love for her children. I compose music with all my love for all of you, my children!" said the 79-year-old composer, who has not performed a live concert in nearly half a decade.

During the interaction with his fans at T-HUB, Ilaiyaraaja responded to a question on how technology helps music, in a rather serious tone stating that it is the technique of musicians that brings music to life and not technology. "The music comes to life through technique, not technology," the composer, accompanied by Principal Secretary of IT, Jayesh Ranjan said.

"It's an honour to be back on stage and connect with my fans through music. I can't wait to share this night of unforgettable performances and memories with all of you," added Ilaiyaraaja, who is known for his soul-stirring compositions that have enthralled audiences across the globe."I grew up listening to your music from Gramophone to iPhone," said singer Sunitha, who was also present at the event.

The concert is expected to attract Tollywood film stars, political leaders, celebrities, and business leaders hinted the founder of Hyderabad Talkies, Sainath Goud Malkapuram. He also said, "We have once again raised the bar by bringing Ilaiyaraaja to the city. We earlier hosted events for iconic musicians such as AR Rahman in 2017 and Arijit Singh in 2019." Sainath assured a magical night filled with unforgettable performances and memories, showcasing the timeless beauty of music.

What: Raaja –Live in Concert

When: February 26th, 6:30 Pm – 10:00 Pm

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

Tickets: Starting from Rs 1199 to Rs 9999

