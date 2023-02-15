Home Cities Hyderabad

Two held for shipping drugs to New Zealand, Australia

The government of India has declared pseudoephedrine as a ‘controlled substance’ under NDPS Act.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Malkajgiri zone arrested two persons — Shaikh Fareed, 30, and Faizan Arun Mujaheed, 28,  from Pune — for allegedly transporting the pseudoephedrine drug to Australia and New Zealand using international courier parcel services. The accused acquired pseudoephedrine from a peddler in Chennai, packed the chemical substance weighing 200 grams in plastic covers and hid it in the inner layers of boxes with clothes before transporting it.

The police seized 500 grams of pseudoephedrine from the possession of the accused. Pseudoephedrine is a sympathomimetic drug used for medical purposes to relieve nasal congestion caused by colds, allergies, and hay fever. The government of India has declared pseudoephedrine as a ‘controlled substance’ under NDPS Act. The police have registered a case under Section 468, 471 IPC, and 25 (A) of the NDPS Act.
During the investigation, the accused confessed to sending 15 consignments of about 70 kg of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand in the calendar year 2022 alone.

TAGS
pseudoephedrine drug drug
