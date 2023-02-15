Your sleep doctor

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sleep outreach clinic, located in Nanakramguda, is within proximity to many IT offices in Hyderabad. "The clinic is designed to cater to IT workers. Many of them have sleep disorders but are unable to make it to hospitals due to their busy schedules, and lack of speciality treatment, " says Dr Gourineni who aims to educate the public on bad sleep habits and their implications.Dr Gourineni worked extensively on sleep medicine in the US. "I came back to Hyderabad and saw that many people here suffer from sleep problems. So I thought of starting a clinic."

Sleep evaluation is the first step in treating patients with sleep problems. Dr Gourineni's treatment protocols are created based on patients' lifestyle habits, medical issues, and other factors. Counselling sessions are required for most patients, and medication is prescribed only after the evaluation process."If they have depression, they need therapy, if they snore, they must go for diagnosis, and if they have severe body pains, we prescribe medication. Majority of them would need counselling sessions. While some of them need medication, we have to go through this process before prescribing,” says she.

People working from home and teenagers are particularly affected by sleep problems, and maintaining a structured routine with separate time for exercise and relaxation is recommended, she said. "Consumption of energy drinks and caffeine to stay awake and finish work is a common habit, particularly among youngsters, but it can negatively affect sleep. The recommended caffeine limit is 300mg a day and being mindful of caffeine content is essential. If not, you will have trouble sleeping at night. Different types of drinks have different types of caffeine, which can do more harm than good," Dr Gourineni added.

“At this point, I do not have any expansion plans. But for now, I am thinking of spending more time on community and organisational awareness promoting sleep," she said. According to her, 90% of people with sleep problems can improve their sleep quality by understanding bad sleep habits. “Educating people about sleep and its benifits is more important than opening more clinics,” added,Dr Gourineni.

Here are a few tips to improve your sleep:

Have a structured routine with separate time for exercise and relaxation

Be mindful of how much caffeine you consume; about 300mg is too much

Avoid consuming caffeine in the evening

Understand bad sleep habits to help yourself get better sleep

Seek help from a doctor if you have sleep problems, including depression, snoring, or severe body pains

Follow the treatment protocol recommended by your doctor, which may include medication, sleep studies, and counselling sessions

Hyderabad now has a sleep centre that aims to address the rising prevalence of sleep disorders. Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, Consultant Neurologist and Managing Director of Amara Hospitals, spoke with CE about the clinic's objective of addressing sleep problems

