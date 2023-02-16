Designs not ready, but Telangana govt to start work on 15 bridges

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to construct 15 new bridges across Musi and Esa rivers even if it takes longer for the finalisation of the architectural designs. The preliminary groundwork such as laying foundations and erecting piers could only be initiated during the dry season. As the forecast for dry weather is for about four months, the government has decided to proceed with inviting tenders.

To start with, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) invited bids for the construction of two bridges across Musi and Esa rivers. They are High Level Bridge at Missing Link Corridor No. 99 on Musi River and the other High Level Bridge connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (power corridor) on Esa river. HMDA, GHMC and QQSUDA too would invite bids soon.

Last year, the government sanctioned Rs 545 crore for the construction of the bridges, which will be entrusted to the HMDA, GHMC, HRDCL and QQSUDA.Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao, is particularly interested in building bridges with, appealing designs, similar to those on the Seine river in Paris.Officials from MAUD, HMDA, GHMC and HRDCL recently visited Paris to study the bridge models, and are now working to create designs suitable for Hyderabad.

Designs for the bridges were submitted but none was finalised. After reviewing a power-point presentation presented by officials, the Minister suggested having more designs. Officials have informed that the contractors have urged the government to invite tenders for the new bridges at the earliest. Finalising the designs is expected to take more time.

The HMDA will construct seven new bridges: They are between Uppal layout to south bank of Musi (Rs 42 crore), Manchirevula village-Narsingi on Musi (Rs 39 crore), Budvel (IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river costingRs 32 crore), Hydershakote to Ramdevguda (Rs 42 crore). Second level bridge at Budvel (IT parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river (Rs 20 crore), high-level bridge connecting Pratapsingaram to Gowrelly (Rs 35 crore) and construction of a new link road to Manchirevula bridge (Rs 11 crore), all totalling Rs 221 crore.

The GHMC will construct four bridges: High-Level bridge at Ibrahimbagh causeway (Rs 39 crore), high-level bridge connecting Moosarambagh (Rs 52 crore), high-level bridge connecting at Chaderghat (Rs 42 crore), and new bridges parallel to existing bridge at Attapur (Rs 35 crore), totalling Rs 168 crore.

HRDCL will construct three bridges : Construction of high-level bridge at missing link corridor No. 99 on Musi river (Rs 52 crore), high-level bridge connecting Sun City and Chintalmet (Power Corridor) (Rs 32 crore), high-level bridge connecting IRR and Kismatpur Road Bandlaguda Jagir, Rajendranagar Mandal (Rs 32 crore), totalling Rs 116 crore.

QQSUDA will take up the Iconic Pedestrian Bridge at Afzalgunj (Rs 40 crore).The government has instructed GHMC, HMDA and HRDCL to take necessary action for taking up construction, arranging funds with their own resources.

