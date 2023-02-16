Goods worth Rs four lakhs reduced to ashes in godown fire in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot as a massive fire broke out at a godown in Ziaguda on Wednesday evening. The godown, which falls under Kulsumpura police station limits, was being used to store decorating material. Goods worth Rs 4 lakh turned to ash in the fire incident.

Thick smoke erupting from the building sent panic across the area. Locals informed the police and the fire department, and also joined in the dousing of flames. The fire department had initially sent six fire tenders, but as the inflammable material, including paper, caught fire, it spread rapidly and prompted the fire fighters to send two more fire tenders. As per the police, the cause of fire is yet to be identified.

