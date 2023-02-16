HRDCL gets Rs 1,150 crore bank loan for missing link roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed construction of 50 missing link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts in five packages of Phase-III is set to move forward as the State government has received a bank loan of Rs 1,150 crore from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The new roads will help to improve connectivity in the region and reduce traffic congestion, benefiting commuters and businesses alike.

“Chief Regional Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Ranjaya Mishra handed over the sanction letter of Rs 1,150 crore for the missing link roads project, proposed in 12 municipalities, adjacent to the GHMC. These crucial roads will be taken up by HMDA and HRDCL,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd. (HRDCL) is taking up the development of missing link roads to improve the connectivity, road network. These link roads, acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes, will also help decongest the traffic on main roads. Additionally, they will resolve last-mile connectivity issues, thereby, helping to keep a check on anti-social activities and reducing the risk of deaths of emergency patients by giving way to ambulances.

Many link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts which were brought into use last year have provided major relief to commuters as they help in improving mobility, shortening travel distances, improving road safety and helping reduce carbon emissions.

HYDERABAD: The proposed construction of 50 missing link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts in five packages of Phase-III is set to move forward as the State government has received a bank loan of Rs 1,150 crore from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). The new roads will help to improve connectivity in the region and reduce traffic congestion, benefiting commuters and businesses alike. “Chief Regional Manager of Indian Overseas Bank, Ranjaya Mishra handed over the sanction letter of Rs 1,150 crore for the missing link roads project, proposed in 12 municipalities, adjacent to the GHMC. These crucial roads will be taken up by HMDA and HRDCL,” Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd. (HRDCL) is taking up the development of missing link roads to improve the connectivity, road network. These link roads, acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes, will also help decongest the traffic on main roads. Additionally, they will resolve last-mile connectivity issues, thereby, helping to keep a check on anti-social activities and reducing the risk of deaths of emergency patients by giving way to ambulances. Many link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts which were brought into use last year have provided major relief to commuters as they help in improving mobility, shortening travel distances, improving road safety and helping reduce carbon emissions.