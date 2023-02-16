Leaders must make people happy: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

CE met Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, the woman who has been tirelessly working to transform Hyderabad into a global city. Two years in office and yet she is as determined as she was on her first day. With a resolute voice and steely gaze, she shared her vision for the future of the city, her passion for women’s empowerment and education, and her journey into politics — and how, all along the way, she was steered by her determination, hard work and an unshakable belief in the power of good leadership



Who inspired you to become the person you are today?

The Mayor's position was a position for anyone, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chose to give it to a lady from the BC community. I am incredibly grateful to the Chief Minister for his confidence in me and for granting me this opportunity. Above all, my father is the one who truly inspired me.

What does it mean to you to be a leader after two years as the Mayor of Hyderabad?

For me, being a leader means making my people happy. As long as they are happy, that is all that matters to me. There are a lot of visitors to Hyderabad from across the globe, and the first thing they tell me when they meet me is: ‘ma’am you have done amazing things’. I am proud of the city's development, and it's especially rewarding when people from different states and even international places appreciate it.

Did you always want to join politics?

During my time in college, I was a student representative and was active in politics. However, once I married and moved to the United States with my husband, my focus shifted to my career in cardiology research at Duke University, one of the top-ranking universities in the country. I became so engrossed in my work that politics was not on my mind. It was my father who eventually pushed me to consider a career in politics or law, insisting that I had the potential to excel in either field.

Eventually, he convinced me to move back to India and pursue law. It was during this time that I became involved in the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Hyderabad campaigns, which focus on promoting cleanliness and hygiene throughout India. My law school education proved to be invaluable, particularly when I began working with women in the nearby slums who were victims of domestic violence.

I quickly realised that many families in the area were struggling to afford private school tuition for their children, despite the presence of a nearby government-run school. I decided to take action and fought against the private school union, single-handedly with the support of my family. It was a difficult battle, but in the end, I managed to reduce tuition costs by 1000 rupees per student, which was a significant relief for many families who had multiple children. This allowed them to put more money towards school supplies like books and uniforms.

My efforts were appreciated by the community, and I soon found myself being trusted and respected by more and more people. It was then, I began to seriously consider entering politics, and I shared my interest with my father. At first, he suggested that I run for the position of MLA, but I knew that I wanted to start at the grassroots level and learn as much as I could. This is why I ultimately decided to contest as a corporator, and it has been an incredibly fulfilling journey ever since.

What keeps you motivated?

My motivation comes from helping people solve their problems, whether it's by sending a street boy to school or reducing fees for private schools. Seeing people's lives improve makes me happy and encourages me to keep doing more for them.

You carry yourself very well. What is your fashion statement?

I have always been that way. I don't have anything different. I am trying to simplify my fashion choices like others, but then I feel why should I change my personality. I have been like this and I will continue to be. It's not now that I am dressing up like this after joining politics. It has always been my style, and I would like to continue with it.

Do you prefer handlooms or something else?

I like handlooms. Of course, KT Rama Rao said: 'we have to help our weavers,' and I want to support them. I also prefer wearing handlooms on Monday, as he suggested. However, most of the time, you will see me dressed in handlooms.

Tell us about your recent trip to the US?

North Carolina is like my second home, I lived there for 18 years. It is a small state. The population of Hyderabad is 11 million, whereas the entire North Carolina state has a population of 8 million. When I met the Governor, he suggested we form a partnership involving three cities. Three mayors were very interested in forming a sister city relationship. Now that I have seen the place, I can say that it is fast-developing, with a lot of IT companies. The senator was Indian, and there were many Indians in the area. When I went to New York, I was more interested in a sister city relationship as it is a bigger city. Getting an appointment was a great thing, and the presentation that I gave was about the complete development of Telangana. I showed the plans for the future, and he was impressed. They liked our Harita Haram programme and our SNDP. As they also have a problem with their sewer system, they were interested in learning from us. By April, they might consider forming a sister city. It was a successful meeting with the New York Mayor.

You have been supporting women a lot. Are there any projects that you have which will support and boost them?

Half the corporators are women, and more than that, especially in my area. NGOs are coming up to help women with work, which is what I am concentrating on. We have self-help groups, and we are trying to push them too. People who were previously unaware of all this are now coming forward. Before it was more male-dominant, but now I think the concept has changed. Now, people want to be self-sufficient and stand on their own feet. Our corporators are also working hard on this.

What are your future plans?

I really cannot think about it now. Right now I am in politics of course I would want to continue in the same. I am ready for any position that my Chief Minister gives me. I will live up to his expectations.

What do you do in your free time?

(Laughs) I don’t have free time! I hardly get time. I used to play shuttle, it was like a stress buster for me. I stopped because of an elbow injury. I also like spending time with my family. I sometimes watch TV, talk to friends and finish my day.

What are the future plans for the city’s development?

Our city is currently undergoing significant development. One of our major plans is to construct skyways that will allow people to take leisurely rides and enjoy the beautiful sights of the city. We are also developing innovative and creative ideas to attract more families to spend time together, such as building cycle tracks that the entire family can enjoy.

With the support of our Chief Minister and his visionary leadership, I am eager to contribute to the progress of our city. As part of my own personal commitment to education, I am working on establishing a junior college to help students continue their studies beyond 10th grade and avoid dropping out.

