To score beyond

Cricket Beyond recently launched a scholarship training programme that will benefit 50 junior women athletes.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women’s cricket has seen a great victory just recently and to sum it up women cricketers have been on par with their game. Thanks to the growing interest among people in the women’s cricket team we are now witnessing immense support for them. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Coaching Beyond are all set to elevate the Indian women’s cricket team at the grassroots level in Hyderabad and Chennai. They will be providing scholarships for women athletes, this programme is all set to train 50 women from the South States and encourage them to achieve their goals.

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of the Indian cricket team and a current commentator, who is behind the idea, says, “I think the U-19 Women’s World Cup was a fabulous display of talent. Women’s cricket is certainly the next big thing. Playing a sport as a child builds character, confidence, and a sense of accomplishment. Coaching Beyond strongly believes in empowering players to unleash their true potential.”

When asked why he thought this programme was important, Ravi said, “Why not? Women players are doing tremendous work. They have a great sense of the game and my mother can even question me about the pitch! These young women are incredibly talented, and with the right training, they can become even better players.”

“Young girls in India have not had a uniform playing field to pursue their passion in sports, often due to lack of access to coaching academics, infrastructure, and good mentors. We aim to bridge this gap, we want to encourage athletes to play the sport that they love without barriers,” said Srinandan Sundaram, executive director of HUL.

