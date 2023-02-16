When letters come alive

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

Play ‘Dear Omana: Notes on how to be a Literary Sensation’ is going to be presented at Rangbhoomi, this weekend. CE speaks to the director and actor, Nikhila Kesavan, who explains what has gone behind the epistolary play where characters write, without writing, and they read the letters, by dancing

HYDERABAD: The play ‘Dear Omana’ brings to life an exchange of letters between the main protagonist, a struggling author named Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, and Omana Banerjee, an accomplished writer with several bestsellers to her name. But, not as you think it would.

As the plot unfolds, Omana shares simple yet effective strategies for developing book ideas, garnering fame at literary festivals, crafting book blurbs, creating book trilogies, switching easily from writing fiction to futuristic recipe books, and understanding the intersection of Bollywood and literature. “Everything is dynamic on the stage, there are letters, but you do not see any,” says Nikhila Kesavan who is also playing the role of Omana.

It is somewhat an adaptation, which holds the essence of the original play with the essays by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, which by their very nature are not dramatic. The director has taken the liberty to infuse a dramatic flair into the letters exchanged between the characters in the play, which are also executed as dance performances, making it a dynamic experience. “I have perused a non-fiction book by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, brimming with essays, on how to be a literary sensation while the latter half of the theatrical production has been reworked with a comic touch,” says, Nikhila. She added, “An essay on book blurbs has been remade into a quiz between the characters.

While some letters are presented straightforwardly through the act, others have been choreographed to add to the theatricality of the production. One of the letters I must say is expressed through a dance performance.”

The play runs for 65 minutes, and the direction aims to keep it as lively and dynamic as possible, taking the audience into the world of publishing and literary festivals. “To make sure it is relevant for today’s audience play’s dialogue is replete with humorous lines. But I did justice to the written word, without resorting to caricatures or poor wit. The aim is to keep the presentation as authentic as possible, without relying on slapstick humour to deliver comedy,” said she.

