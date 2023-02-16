Home Cities Hyderabad

Yog Mahotsav is to begin on February 17 in Hyderabad

The event will take place at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad between February 17 and 19.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote the benefits of yoga and meditation among the youth, corporates, and government bodies. Heartfulness in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Telangana, announced a three-day Yog Mahotsav campaign titled: ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’.  

The event will take place at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad between February 17 and 19. The event is open to anyone over the age of 15 and is free.Yog Mahotsav has four themes, Anxiety, Weight Management, Hypertension, and Diabetes.Each yoga session will be followed by Heartfulness meditation.
Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism and Culture highlighted the importance of sound health for better sports, academics, and other activities. He said, "Healthy thoughts come from a healthy body, and immunity power also develops through yoga. All sportsmen, youth, and those from all walks of life should take up yoga. It only requires 15 minutes of devoted practice for one's own well-being."

Ace Badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, who was also at the event said: "Fitness and health have taken precedence, especially after Covid-19." He added a few words on Shri Patel's latest book, The Wisdom Bridge, saying that he has beautifully woven an understanding of balancing both the material and spiritual aspects of life, and everyone must read it once, the coach recommended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yog Mahotsav
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp