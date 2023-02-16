Yog Mahotsav is to begin on February 17 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote the benefits of yoga and meditation among the youth, corporates, and government bodies. Heartfulness in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Telangana, announced a three-day Yog Mahotsav campaign titled: ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’.

The event will take place at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad between February 17 and 19. The event is open to anyone over the age of 15 and is free.Yog Mahotsav has four themes, Anxiety, Weight Management, Hypertension, and Diabetes.Each yoga session will be followed by Heartfulness meditation.

Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism and Culture highlighted the importance of sound health for better sports, academics, and other activities. He said, "Healthy thoughts come from a healthy body, and immunity power also develops through yoga. All sportsmen, youth, and those from all walks of life should take up yoga. It only requires 15 minutes of devoted practice for one's own well-being."

Ace Badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, who was also at the event said: "Fitness and health have taken precedence, especially after Covid-19." He added a few words on Shri Patel's latest book, The Wisdom Bridge, saying that he has beautifully woven an understanding of balancing both the material and spiritual aspects of life, and everyone must read it once, the coach recommended.

HYDERABAD: To promote the benefits of yoga and meditation among the youth, corporates, and government bodies. Heartfulness in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Telangana, announced a three-day Yog Mahotsav campaign titled: ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’. The event will take place at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad between February 17 and 19. The event is open to anyone over the age of 15 and is free.Yog Mahotsav has four themes, Anxiety, Weight Management, Hypertension, and Diabetes.Each yoga session will be followed by Heartfulness meditation. Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism and Culture highlighted the importance of sound health for better sports, academics, and other activities. He said, "Healthy thoughts come from a healthy body, and immunity power also develops through yoga. All sportsmen, youth, and those from all walks of life should take up yoga. It only requires 15 minutes of devoted practice for one's own well-being." Ace Badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, who was also at the event said: "Fitness and health have taken precedence, especially after Covid-19." He added a few words on Shri Patel's latest book, The Wisdom Bridge, saying that he has beautifully woven an understanding of balancing both the material and spiritual aspects of life, and everyone must read it once, the coach recommended.