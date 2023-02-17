Home Cities Hyderabad

Assam couple held with three kg ganja

The police said that both of them hail from Dobaka and after Suhana’s husband died, she came to Hyderabad and then in contact with Siddik.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

ganja raid

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam police on Thursday arrested a couple from Assam with 3 kg ganja that they planned to sell in Hyderabad to make easy money. According to the police, the duo, Mohammad Abu Bakkar Siddik, 27 and Suhana Begum, 28 were in a live-in relationship and planned to settle down together. The police said that both of them hail from Dobaka and after Suhana’s husband died, she came to Hyderabad and then in contact with Siddik.

Saddik has been working as a driver for a private company for the past six years.Suhana and Saddik rented a house in Nacharam two months ago and were living together.They contacted a peddler who also hailed from their village in Dobaka. The unidentified peddler supplied 3 kg ganja to them. The couple took it to their house and were dividing it into small packets when the police, acting on a tip-off, raided the house and arrested them. Efforts are on to identify the peddler from Assam. The couple has been charged with NDPS Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp