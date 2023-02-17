Assam couple held with three kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nacharam police on Thursday arrested a couple from Assam with 3 kg ganja that they planned to sell in Hyderabad to make easy money. According to the police, the duo, Mohammad Abu Bakkar Siddik, 27 and Suhana Begum, 28 were in a live-in relationship and planned to settle down together. The police said that both of them hail from Dobaka and after Suhana’s husband died, she came to Hyderabad and then in contact with Siddik.

Saddik has been working as a driver for a private company for the past six years.Suhana and Saddik rented a house in Nacharam two months ago and were living together.They contacted a peddler who also hailed from their village in Dobaka. The unidentified peddler supplied 3 kg ganja to them. The couple took it to their house and were dividing it into small packets when the police, acting on a tip-off, raided the house and arrested them. Efforts are on to identify the peddler from Assam. The couple has been charged with NDPS Act.

