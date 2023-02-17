Home Cities Hyderabad

Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics to enhance rail passengers’ experience

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager  Arun Kumar Jain inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Data Analytics at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Data Analytics is an important initiative by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and it will help Indian Railways in enhancing the efficiency of its operations and services.

The use of data analytics can help in further improving passenger experience, optimising utilisation of resources and enhancing overall efficiency of the railways, he added.Meanwhile, DK Singh, Managing Director of CRIS, said that the new centre will help to leverage the power of data analytics to improve operations and ensure the safety and security of passengers. The centre will bring together experts from the field of data analytics and railway technology to work on cutting-edge research projects aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Indian Railways, he said.

The centre will work on several research projects related to data analytics, including improving passenger experience through the analysis of customer feedback, optimizing the utilization of resources to reduce costs and improve efficiency and the development of predictive maintenance models for trains and infrastructure.

Rail-Post cargo service starts from Kacheguda
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has commenced its first parcel train service under joint parcel product concept Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service from Kacheguda station. The first parcel train from Kacheguda to Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi started its maiden journey on Wednesday. The service has been launched jointly by Indian Railways and India Post.

