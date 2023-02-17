Gang dupes man of Rs 1.6 crore, busted in Hyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cyber crime police on Thursday nabbed a gang of five who cheated an elderly person of Rs 1.6 crore with a fake insurance policy scheme. According to the police, the two prime accused, identified as Mursheed Ansari and Vikas Singh, set up a fake call centre and tricked their victims into giving away their money.

The police acted on a complaint filed by a 72-year-old man who received a call from a person claiming to be an insurance policy agent. The caller promised significant returns on investments. He subsequently collected Rs 1.6 crore from the complainant, under the pretence of accounting for 18% GST for 2016 and 2022.

