HMDA to upgrade STP works on turnkey basis

HYDERABAD: With no agency showing interest in taking up augmentation and upgradation of three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with tertiary treatment around Hussainsagar on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has now decided to execute the same on turnkey basis.

The HMDA is planning to upgrade the 20 MLD capacity plant located near the Khairatabad flyover opposite IMAX, the 30 MLD plant opposite KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad and the 5 MLD STP at Kukatpally into 10, 40 and 60 MLD capacity plants respectively.

Under the turnkey model, the cost of the entire project will be borne by the HMDA. The contractor will be responsible for upgradation, construction to commissioning and handing over of the project to the HMDA.

The HAM model is a combination in which the government makes payment in a fixed amount in the beginning and then in a variable amount at a later stage. The government contributes to 40 per cent of the project cost. The remaining 60 per cent has to be arranged by the agency/contractor. As the government pays only 40 per cent of the project, during the construction stage, the agency has find money for the remaining amount. The remaining 60 per cent of the cost will be paid over the life of the project as annuities along with operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Sources said that due to Hyderabad’s ever-increasing population, including large scale migration of people from other parts of the country, generation of sewage flow increased manifold, and to deal with the additional sewage flows from Kukatpally, Picket and Balkapur nalas into the Hussainsagar, the HMDA has decided to double the capacity of these existing STPs with an objective to further reduce the pollution.

“As huge volume of sewage and industrial effluents are being let into the lake, the HMDA has decided to take up the augmentation and upgradation of these STPs with tertiary treatment, including associated infrastructure with operation and maintenance, for five years. The idea is to reduce the increasing pollution levels in the lake. Once a drinking water source, this lake has been polluted as sewage water is being let into it,” the sources added.

The three STPs were constructed under the Hussainsagar Lake Project with Japan International Cooperation Agency loan and were commissioned during 2012-14. These plants were designed to treat the sewage for improving the lake’s water quality. The treated water would be utilised for non-domestic purposes or diverted to Musi river through interception and diversions (I&D) lines.

