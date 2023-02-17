Home Cities Hyderabad

Water Board staffer caught accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 in Hyderabad

Srinivas was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally, Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption sleuths on Thursday nabbed an HMWS&SB employee Bodi Srinivas red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for doing an official favour.

In a release, the ACB said that Srinivas, an assistant manager in the SR Nagar division of the Water Board stationed at Yellareddyguda was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted Rs 40,000 from complainant Singu Ramesh, a tailor.

Ramesh had complained of low water pressure water to his home. The bribe amount of Rs 40,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused, the ACB said, adding that the fingers of both hands of Srinivas yielded positive result in the chemical test.

Srinivas was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

