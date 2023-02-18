Home Cities Hyderabad

Heights of success: Olympics Volleyball commentator Ciara Michel 

Though volleyball has largely remained unchanged since before she even started playing, the Olympian observes that rally scoring and the libero are the only notable updates.

By Mayank Tiwari  
Volleyball commentator at the Olympics Ciara Michel is in the city for the second season of the Prime Volleyball League. The former volleyball player, in an exclusive interview with CE, shares her story about how physical attributes can only help one when it comes to reaching the zenith of any game and about her recent exploits in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Back in the day, the moment Ciara Michel entered the volleyball court, all eyes inevitably veered towards her. At six feet five inches, the international volleyball star towered over most of her teammates. But it is not just her height that caught the eye. When the whistle was heard and it was game time, this lanky sportswoman's agility and quick reflexes worked in perfect harmony, she moved across the court with flawless ease and could leap as high as ten feet, as if gravity evaded her.

"My height is a gift that led me to my destiny. I started playing when I was 15. I was fortunate to choose volleyball because basketball (where height is a bonus), is too rough for my liking. With everyone throwing elbows, I, being skinny and not very strong, would not fare well," said Ciara, commentator for the second season of the Prime Volleyball League, happening at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli.

Looks like the British-American volleyball player's height continues to be the talk of the town, as she candidly recalls, "I recently went for a walk in the streets of Old City, I also visited Charminar. It was at Charminar my companions started teasing me. They called me the fifth minar." But she knows that height, or any physical attribute for that matter, can only take one so far when it comes to sports — talent, skill and unwavering dedication are what it really takes for anyone to excel, the athlete opines. "I see it in all of the players here, all of it. I am surprised with the exposure volleyball has at the grassroots level here," she said.

The YouTuber with over 5.95K subscribers, who is now a regular face, or shall we say 'voice', at elite competitions including World Championship, the Olympics and the Champions League, says, "I have learnt a great deal from every country, not only about volleyball but also about the people and how to live life to the fullest. My approach to volleyball has always been similar to my approach to life. Focus on the moment, give your best, have fun, make beautiful memories and be where you are with both feet."

Though volleyball has largely remained unchanged since before she even started playing, the Olympian observes that rally scoring and the libero are the only notable updates. She finds the new format fascinating and inspiring, as the games are fast-paced and exciting while incorporating an added element of earning two points in one point through a special serve or a super point. She goes on to say, "This innovation is interesting, fun and exciting, and I predict that the rest of the world will take note and begin to imitate it, perhaps alongside the regular season, as a short season. This new format is attracting new fans and generating more attention for our sport, and I see it doing nothing but good."

