Meet faraway flavours: Turkish restaurant 'Zouq' at Banjara Hills

HYDERABAD: Even if you choose to go by the next available flight, it will take you a good 13 hours to reach Turkey. Fortunately, there's a shortcut. Zouq - the Turkish restaurant at Banjara Hills - is like a little Turkey. Whether it's the macro or the micro details, from meticulously etched surface cutlery with bold splashes of deep blue and rich green that intermingle with delicate floral patterns to traditional Turkish, Lebanese, and Persian food recipes, Zouq strives to achieve authenticity at every level. MM Ali Khan, the founder of Zouq, says his personal experience in Turkey, Lebanon, and Persia for 25 years shaped the taste and authenticity of the restaurant.

"Our interiors are inspired by Turk culture. There's traditional Divan and cutlery; we have focused on minute details to bring alive Turk feels. Since our launch one and a half years ago, we have procured spices from Turkey and UAE to maintain the authenticity of the food."

Now that Middle Eastern spices have enriched your palate, let's travel to the art and food destination of the world, Italy, through Nove - The Italian Kitchen at Banjara Hills. Italy's gastronomy prowess is world-renowned for its numerous pasta and pizza dishes specific to every region and ingredient. The lush green foliage adorned with architectural mirrors, al fresco dining space, and wooden patio furnishing with a glass roof and windows transport you to an enchanting European dining experience at Nove.

Their handmade pasta and ethos close to authentic Italian cuisine make up a whole new experience of Italy very close to home. Next up is a travel destination that is Instagram famous for its white cobblestones, pebble beaches, whitewashed cliff setting, and pathways of Santorini Island, Greece. Cafe architecture inspired by the Greece destination, such as La Vantage and Olive Bistro, is perfect for the picturesque social media glam. The life-size windows and pebble flooring at Jubilee Hills's La Vantage and the pathways, teal/white deco, and tranquil lakeside view of Olive Bistro and Bar transport you to the exotic Mediterranean locale.

The Greek-oriented theme running throughout adds that the parts of a boat and oars decked up interiors of the Olive Bistro keep alive the Mediterranean spirit. An executive from Olive Restaurants reveals that it was trivial for the restaurant to be situated with the backdrop of an idyllic water body.

An ode to the American series and shows we all watch, one thing old-school classics have in common is an American- style 'Diner.' Whether it's Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in Archie's or any other American show set in the 80s, a diner is a typical American suburban experience. Chili's American Grill & Bar at Banjara Hills brings this vibrancy with its couch sitting and booths, as well as its food-serving grilled steak, meat burgers, fizzy drinks, New York-style Cheesecake, and more.

