Hyderabad police yet to trace driver who fled with jewellery in SR Nagar

HYDERABAD: The police are still searching for the suspect in the SR Nagar robbery case. The accused, Srinivas, had recently moved to the city to seek employment and was working under the victim, Radhika. While working for her, he learned about the transactions and deliveries and used this information to commit the crime. Prior to the robbery, he sent his wife and sons to their hometown.

He reportedly escaped in a car with stolen ornaments after the offense. The police began investigating after receiving a complaint relied on CCTV footage, but were unable to locate the suspect. Sources suggest that Srinivas abandoned the car in the city and fled on a motorbike. The police have confirmed that he is no longer in the city and are now searching for him on highways and at toll gates.

A police source said have obtained a solid lead this time. Currently, six teams are working on the case, analyzing technical evidence and pursuing various leads. One team is investigating the possibility that the suspect may be heading to his hometown of Rajamahendravaram, while other teams are exploring alternative leads.

