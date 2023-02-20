Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police yet to trace driver who fled with jewellery in SR Nagar

The police have confirmed that he is no longer in the city and are now searching for him on highways and at toll gates.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police are still searching for the suspect in the SR Nagar robbery case. The accused, Srinivas, had recently moved to the city to seek employment and was working under the victim, Radhika. While working for her, he learned about the transactions and deliveries and used this information to commit the crime. Prior to the robbery, he sent his wife and sons to their hometown.

He reportedly escaped in a car with stolen ornaments after the offense. The police began investigating after receiving a complaint relied on CCTV footage, but were unable to locate the suspect. Sources suggest that Srinivas abandoned the car in the city and fled on a motorbike. The police have confirmed that he is no longer in the city and are now searching for him on highways and at toll gates.

A police source said have obtained a solid lead this time. Currently, six teams are working on the case, analyzing technical evidence and pursuing various leads. One team is investigating the possibility that the suspect may be heading to his hometown of Rajamahendravaram, while other teams are exploring alternative leads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SR Nagar robbery case Hyderabad police
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp