Pedalling across India for a cause, cyclist Maske arrives in Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyclist Preeti Maske, reached Hyderabad from Kashmir on Sunday after covering 2,300 km in just seven days. Promoting a noble initiative of organ donation for ReBirth Foundation, she is on a mission to cover the entire length of the country, about 3,676 km, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, in a record time of 10 to 11 days on a bicycle. She started her journey on February 12 from Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Eyeing the Guinness world records, while promoting a social cause, the Pune-based woman is among the country’s top long-distance cyclists. She has been continuously pedalling for 20 hours every day, with minimal breaks and short power naps of not more than 3 hours in a day. In a statement, she said that the freezing temperature, snowfall and biting cold of Srinagar is as much challenging as the hot temperature of the plains.

Anand Kansal, her crew head said, “Preeti cycles for almost 48 hours continuously, with 3-4 hours of power naps. She is physically fit and mentally strong. We ensure that she eats well and is hydrated properly. She burns almost 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day.”

