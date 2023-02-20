Home Cities Hyderabad

Serum to set up CoE its for infectious diseases in Hyderabad

It’s a significant step towards well-being of community, says KTR

Published: 20th February 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced the establishment of the Dr Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness at Hyderabad. This centre will be located at Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad.

The CoE will be a centralised location for information, resources, and support during times of public health emergencies. It will be staffed by experienced healthcare professionals and equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources.

The centre will serve as a hub for public health education, outreach, and response efforts during outbreaks of infectious diseases. It will provide real-time information and updates on current epidemics, as well as offer resources and support for those who have been affected.

Responding to the announcement, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said: “The opening of this CoE marks a significant step forward in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of our community. By centralising our resources and expertise, we can ensure a quick and effective response to any public health emergency.”

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, “The CoE will offer a variety of services, including public health education and outreach monitoring and tracking of infectious diseases coordination of response efforts with local healthcare providers, provision of information and support for individuals and families affected by epidemic.”

SII is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes polio vaccine, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella as well as pneumococcal and Covid-19 vaccines.

Vaccines manufactured by SII are accredited by the World Health Organisation and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programmes, saving millions of lives throughout the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serum Institute of India KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp