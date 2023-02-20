Home Cities Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad candidates for GSCASH panel may hold a debate

The All India Students Association (AISA) has sent a request letter to the election commission of the university regarding this matter.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the rising gender insensitivity on campus, the students of the University of Hyderabad are demanding a debate among the candidates who are in the fray for the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) elections. The All India Students Association (AISA) has sent a request letter to the election commission of the university regarding this matter.

The student union elections for the year 2023 will be held on February 24, and a presidential debate has been scheduled for February 23, where the presidential and general secretary candidates will present their manifestos. Although GSCASH is not part of the union, their elections have been clubbed for logistical reasons. Members of AISA have demanded that time be allotted for GSCASH candidates to address the audience.

The students have informed the election commission that due to the rise in sexual harassment cases against minority genders, especially members of the queer community on campus, it is crucial to start a dialogue beginning with the GSCASH Debate. “It is essential that we question the violence that the university members have faced at a time when the campus is all set to cast its vote,” the letter states.

GSCASH includes three women representatives from the Integrated Programme, Post-Graduate Programme, and research programme each. The candidates for GSCASH were given a slot for debate during the presidential elections in 2017-18, but the debate did not take place during the last elections in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad GSCASH AISA
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp