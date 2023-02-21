A Luxurious Hideout

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This luxurious getaway, situated in the heart of the city offers a much-needed respite from the demands of work and routine. Our stay at Oakwood Residence Kapil was nothing short of exceptional.

From the moment we arrived, we were greeted warmly and made to feel at home. The hotel boasts 22 floors, and we were whisked away to our room on the 19th floor. We step into a beautifully furnished space contemporary in its essence — complete with an open kitchenette equipped with a coffee maker, toaster, kettle, fridge, and utensils. The fridge here was stocked with soft drinks and juice boxes, while the dining table held macaroons and a chocolate truffle pastry to satisfy our sweet tooth.

The living room area was cosy, with a comfortable sofa and a large TV. The balcony, with its breathtaking view of Western Hyderabad, was a highlight of our stay. From the 19th floor, it felt as if we were detached from the hustle and bustle as if we were on a hilltop lodge, onlooking at the IT Corridor, our very own urban forest — spread like a map before us, with towering skyscrapers before our eyes, glimmering lights fading into the horizon.

And when we ascended the staircase to the bedroom, we were greeted with a plush bed and another TV, as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a bathtub and shower.

The Oakleaf restaurant, located on the third floor, was a gastronomic delight. We indulged in a buffet spread that featured delectable dishes such as asparagus chicken dumpling soup, peri-peri prawns, bharva butter chicken, and Nalli rogan josh, all prepared by chef Reagan Fernandes. Our meal ended with a delicious berry cheesecake and tiramisu.

Throughout our stay, the hotel manager, Shakul Pant, went out of his way to ensure our comfort. The following morning, we offered an English breakfast of scrambled eggs, hash browns, and pancakes with maple syrup.

Oakwood Residence Kapil is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a luxurious escape within the city. Whether you are in Hyderabad for work or are just looking for a holiday without travel, this hotel is the perfect place to relax and recharge.

