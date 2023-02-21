 Many politicians and political parties tried their best to lure me: Sonu Sood

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood who basked in the Bollywood spotlight, slid into the limelight during the pandemic for his philanthropic activities — speculations of his leap into politics may have surfaced for his unforeseen generosity, but the actor has maintained a distance from the arena.

“The offers I received from politicians and political parties were very tempting. Nobody would have refused them,” said actor Sonu Sood. He made this statement during a Tête with Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad.

The actor said, “Many politicians and political parties tried their best to lure me. However, my interests lie elsewhere. I don’t have any interest in jumping into politics. I have much more to do in the film industry.”

“No doubt, at some point, I wanted to associate with a political outfit that does a great deal of services in our society. But not now. I don’t think I can be in a space where I will be instructed to do something. I’ve always wanted to make my own rules,” Sonu Sood said.

PICS: VINAY MADAPU

In addition, the actor mentioned that he is taking his philanthropic activities to the next level and wants to set up an old-age home in Telangana. “We are working on setting up old-age homes. One is coming up in Shirdi. Another will come up in Telangana. Work on an old-age home has already started in Punjab. We are also exploring Uttar Pradesh. Our earnest hope and desire are to see that every state will have an old-age home and a free school in the near future.”

The actor also spoke about his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’, which is an action-thriller. The film revolves around cyber crime and how many innocent people are falling victim to it. Based in Punjab and Delhi, the film, which might be released by the end of the year, will highlight how common people are exploited. It is a film of ‘One man’s war against India’s hidden enemy,’ the actor shared.

When asked about work-life balance, Sonu said, “If you want to help somebody, you should not worry about time. We don’t get time, but we must adjust and manage it.” He added that he receives requests at shooting locations too. “Even after packing up and leaving the shooting set, many times I end up spending time till late at night as film industry workers approach me with problems of their near and dear,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood who basked in the Bollywood spotlight, slid into the limelight during the pandemic for his philanthropic activities — speculations of his leap into politics may have surfaced for his unforeseen generosity, but the actor has maintained a distance from the arena. “The offers I received from politicians and political parties were very tempting. Nobody would have refused them,” said actor Sonu Sood. He made this statement during a Tête with Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad. The actor said, “Many politicians and political parties tried their best to lure me. However, my interests lie elsewhere. I don’t have any interest in jumping into politics. I have much more to do in the film industry.” “No doubt, at some point, I wanted to associate with a political outfit that does a great deal of services in our society. But not now. I don’t think I can be in a space where I will be instructed to do something. I’ve always wanted to make my own rules,” Sonu Sood said. PICS: VINAY MADAPU In addition, the actor mentioned that he is taking his philanthropic activities to the next level and wants to set up an old-age home in Telangana. “We are working on setting up old-age homes. One is coming up in Shirdi. Another will come up in Telangana. Work on an old-age home has already started in Punjab. We are also exploring Uttar Pradesh. Our earnest hope and desire are to see that every state will have an old-age home and a free school in the near future.” The actor also spoke about his upcoming film, ‘Fateh’, which is an action-thriller. The film revolves around cyber crime and how many innocent people are falling victim to it. Based in Punjab and Delhi, the film, which might be released by the end of the year, will highlight how common people are exploited. It is a film of ‘One man’s war against India’s hidden enemy,’ the actor shared. When asked about work-life balance, Sonu said, “If you want to help somebody, you should not worry about time. We don’t get time, but we must adjust and manage it.” He added that he receives requests at shooting locations too. “Even after packing up and leaving the shooting set, many times I end up spending time till late at night as film industry workers approach me with problems of their near and dear,” he said.