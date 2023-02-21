Reviving utility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s snug, intriguing and has already infiltrated our lives. Cargo pants, once deemed mundane, have suddenly become a wardrobe essential. The heavy-pocketed pants, long considered casual wear, are not something to be worn exclusively for outdoor activities anymore.

After its revival in the early 2000s, it again went out of style until there was a renewed interest towards Y2K fashion, that too pretty recently. Not just cargo pants, most of the early 2000s style was considered outdated just a few years ago, but then had a resurgence.

Archana Puneeth, designer and founder of Archana & Puneeth, says “Cargo pants are not going anywhere, certainly not anytime soon. Low rise is passé; this time the cargo pants are high-waisted and thus more comfortable. Expect to see cargo pants in every colour, including pink, but the most common will be black, khaki, and olive green. For those hoping to embody the trend, bonus points for as many pockets as possible.”

“Getting yourself a neutral pair in the khaki colour palette to ensure you can wear them year-round, would be ideal for this year. No one could have foreseen that the throwback style would have such a resurgence, which has led many people who were against it to look at it differently,” designer Archana says, Cargo pants are quite versatile, which is one of their key advantages. “They can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Fitted-structured tops are the perfect complement to slouchy bottoms. It all comes down to balancing the cargo with a minimal and simple clean look,” says Hafsa Syed, founder at Hafsa, a designer clothing store.

With the rise in street style fashion, people are gravitating towards comfortable yet fashionable clothing. “You can transform everyday pieces into glamorous yet comfortable looks by elevating the fabric or colour and more flattering silhouettes. For example, cargo pants made in ikat fabric will give a stylish yet comfortable look,” added the designer.

Cargo pants are ideal for outdoor activities and adventures because of their relaxed fit. Long wide-leg or tapered ankle-length cargo pants can be paired with a boxy sweater or a dressy coat or a simple fitted blouse. Depending on the occasion, you can wear them with heels, boots, or sneakers, suggested Hafsa.

Originally designed for the British Armed Forces as part of their Battle Dress Uniforms, the cargo pant was a go-to during World War II. Its distinctive characteristic since then has been the large utility pockets, which were used by the military to carry the required tools. Also referred to as combat pants, they were designed for rough work environments and outdoor activities.

