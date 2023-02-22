Eat ‘mind’ fully

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: That depression and diet are linked is an aspect of mental health that could do with more attention. Senior Nutritionist Dr Janaki Srinath sheds light on the same and talks extensively about how deficiency of certain nutrients can impact one's functioning

Depression can no doubt make a person feel low, but the fact that diet and the way one feels are linked is an awareness we must have. To decode this topic, we get in touch with Dr Janaki Srinath, Senior Nutritionist and National Executive Committee Member of the Nutrition Society of India.

There are multiple factors when it comes to diet and depression, says the doctor and informs us about the new theory of recent times, which is that certain nutrients that are constantly deficient in a person could impact the functioning of the body. Even more so with regard to the activity of those hormones that enable or change the mood. For example, when a diet lacks certain amino acids and key nutrients that are indirectly being linked to depression and anxiety.

"If you see from a neurology point of view, they are coming up with these kinds of theories," says Dr Srinath. She talks about particular nutrients needed to metabolise food and further explains by pointing out that if we eat poha or cereals which contain sugar and then for lunch, consume processed food followed by other less-processed grains, with seed coating intact, during the evening, enough Vitamin D is provided. "All these water-soluble minerals play a very important role in neural function. They are certainly key players impacting mood and hormones," she says.

"If you see elderly people, when they complain about pains, the most common supplement given to them is B6 and B12. And when your diet is overloaded with processed carbohydrates they won't be enough B-Complex Vitamins,” the expert illustrates.

An insufficiency is leading to these problems and nowadays, it's all about functional medicines or nutrients where they use vitamins in higher doses to help patients improve or recover from symptoms, she says. "As a nutritionist, I know what the shortcomings are and if I can change them in terms of basic diet then, 50 per cent of the problem can be solved," she states.

When it comes to a few people, there could be changes in the microbiome as well. "You can be taking nutrients but how the body uses them depends on the bacteria you are hosting in your stomach. We cannot change gut bacteria in a short span of time and doctors are focusing on nutritional supplements for these kinds of patients. Giving good quality diet will help a person.”

