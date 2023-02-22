Home Cities Hyderabad

Eat ‘mind’ fully

Even more so with regard to the activity of those hormones that enable or change the mood.

Published: 22nd February 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga and a balanced diet are the key to good health.

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: That depression and diet are linked is an aspect of mental health that could do with more attention. Senior Nutritionist Dr Janaki Srinath sheds light on the same and talks extensively about how deficiency of certain nutrients can impact one's functioning

Depression can no doubt make a person feel low, but the fact that diet and the way one feels are linked is an awareness we must have. To decode this topic, we get in touch with Dr Janaki Srinath, Senior Nutritionist and National Executive Committee Member of the Nutrition Society of India.

There are multiple factors when it comes to diet and depression, says the doctor and informs us about the new theory of recent times, which is that certain nutrients that are constantly deficient in a person could impact the functioning of the body. Even more so with regard to the activity of those hormones that enable or change the mood. For example, when a diet lacks certain amino acids and key nutrients that are indirectly being linked to depression and anxiety.

"If you see from a neurology point of view, they are coming up with these kinds of theories," says Dr Srinath. She talks about particular nutrients needed to metabolise food and further explains by pointing out that if we eat poha or cereals which contain sugar and then for lunch, consume processed food followed by other less-processed grains, with seed coating intact, during the evening, enough Vitamin D is provided. "All these water-soluble minerals play a very important role in neural function. They are certainly key players impacting mood and hormones," she says.  

"If you see elderly people, when they complain about pains, the most common supplement given to them is B6 and B12. And when your diet is overloaded with processed carbohydrates they won't be enough B-Complex Vitamins,” the expert illustrates.

An insufficiency is leading to these problems and nowadays, it's all about functional medicines or nutrients where they use vitamins in higher doses to help patients improve or recover from symptoms, she says. "As a nutritionist, I know what the shortcomings are and if I can change them in terms of basic diet then, 50 per cent of the problem can be solved," she states.

When it comes to a few people, there could be changes in the microbiome as well. "You can be taking nutrients but how the body uses them depends on the bacteria you are hosting in your stomach. We cannot change gut bacteria in a short span of time and doctors are focusing on nutritional supplements for these kinds of patients. Giving good quality diet will help a person.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health depression diet
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp