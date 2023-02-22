Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor girl abducted, gang raped at Vattepally

The victim, a school dropout, worked as a salesgirl at a clothing store in the old city, where she met one of the primary suspects who befriended her.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by her friend and another person at Vattepally, under the jurisdiction of Mailardevpally police station, on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. The incident came to light after the victim came forward to report the crime on Tuesday.

While one of the accused is a minor, the police could not determine the age of the other rapist. The victim, a school dropout, worked as a salesgirl at a clothing store in the old city, where she met one of the primary suspects who befriended her. On Sunday evening, the suspect tricked her into going with them and abducted her.

“They took turns raping her,” said Mailardevpally inspector P Madhu, adding that he cannot disclose more details of the case since the victim and one of the accused are minors. He added that the accused were apprehended, and the victim was sent for medical examination. The police filed a Zero FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Acts, initially at Dabeerpura police station and subsequently transferred the case to Mailardevpally police station.

