Young Gulf migrant’s death leaves family in dire straits

Thanks to the support of local villagers and Gulf migrants, members of Gulf JAC were able to bring Ganesh’s body back to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The family members of a Gulf migrant have been left in a dire situation after the death of their sole breadwinner in Kuwait. The victim’s visa agent had failed to follow the e-Migrate procedure, leaving him ineligible for Prawas Bharatiya Bima Yojana. With no support coming from anywhere, the victim’s family will now have to fend for themselves. Sunke Ganesh (33), a resident of Kotha Damrajpalli in Mallapur mandal, Jagtial district, went into a coma on February 8 and passed away on February 16 in Kuwait.

Thanks to the support of local villagers and Gulf migrants, members of Gulf JAC were able to bring Ganesh’s body back to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Ganesh’s wife, Rajeshwari, revealed that he was only receiving half the promised salary and was not being paid for overtime work. Ganesh had also spent a significant amount on his visa and had not received the residency stamping, which worsened his distress. Ganesh is survived by his children Rehan (4) and Riyasri (3), and his parents, who are now dependent on Rajeshwari.

During his last rites, Gulf JAC Chairman Guggilla Ravi Goud called on the State government to establish a Gulf Board with a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore and to declare Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia for the death of a Gulf migrant.

