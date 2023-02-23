Home Cities Hyderabad

Five arrested in Hyderabad for selling stolen cars

Raheem, a car dealer, contacted Bappa through his friend Shanawaz Ali’s acquaintance Kaleem.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force and Chilkalguda police apprehended five persons who were selling stolen cars by changing engine and chassis numbers. While Thakur Shailender Singh, Abdul Raheem Khan, Shaik Javeed, Varikuppala Dashrath and Shanawaz Ali Khan were arrested, Bappa Gosh, Kodimalla Paripurna Chary and Kaseem are on the run. 

According to DCP Sunil Dutt, Bappa, a native of Kolkata, would steal expensive cars from Delhi and surrounding States, remove original number plates and change engine and chassis numbers. After fixing fake number plates on the stolen cars, he would fabricate RCs and contact car dealers in different States.

Raheem, a car dealer, contacted Bappa through his friend Shanawaz Ali’s acquaintance Kaleem. Raheem bought two cars from Shanawaz Ali Khan and one from Bappa. Javeed also bought cars from Bappa at throw-away prices. The police recovered Innova, a Fortuner, three Brezza and Baleno cars each, two Swift Dzire cars, two Swift cars and a Creta.

