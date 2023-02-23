Fur-real essentials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Becoming a new pet parent is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also come with its own unique set of challenges. One of the most important things you can do to ensure a smooth transition is to have the right supplies on hand to care for your new fur baby. From food and water bowls to toys and grooming tools, there are a few essential items that every new pet parent should have in order to keep their pet healthy, happy, and comfortable, shares Varun Sadana, Co-founder, Supertails.com.

Here are five essential items that every new pet parent should have:

Food and water dishes

For first-time pet parents, it is important to choose the right food and water dishes for your pet to ensure their health and well-being. Stainless steel is often the best material choice because it’s durable, easy to clean, and doesn’t harbour bacteria.

Food

Choose a high-quality food that is appropriate for your pet’s age, breed, and size. Make sure to look for high-quality pet food that contains whole ingredients and avoids fillers and artificial preservatives. Pets have different nutritional needs depending on their age and life stage. Be sure to choose food that’s appropriate for your pet’s age and life stage.

Leash and collar

A sturdy leash and comfortable collar are essential for walks and outings with your pet. Choose a collar and leash that fits your pet properly. The collar should be snug but not too tight, and the leash should be long enough to give your pet some freedom to move but not so long that you can’t control them.

Toys

When selecting toys for pets, it’s important to consider the type of pet, their size, and their individual preferences. For example, cats may enjoy toys that mimic the movement of prey, like wand toys with feathers or balls that roll and bounce. Dogs, on the other hand, may prefer toys that they can fetch or chew on, such as rubber balls, frisbees, or chew toys.

Litter box and litter

For pet parents who have cats, a litter box and litter are essential items to have. When selecting a litter box, it’s important to choose one that is appropriate for the size of the cat and the living space. Some litter boxes are enclosed to provide more privacy for the cat, while others have open tops. Common types of litter include clumping clay litter, non-clumping clay litter, crystal litter, and natural litter made from materials like wood, paper, or corn. When choosing a litter type, it’s important to consider factors like odour control, ease of cleaning, and the cat’s preferences.

HYDERABAD: Becoming a new pet parent is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also come with its own unique set of challenges. One of the most important things you can do to ensure a smooth transition is to have the right supplies on hand to care for your new fur baby. From food and water bowls to toys and grooming tools, there are a few essential items that every new pet parent should have in order to keep their pet healthy, happy, and comfortable, shares Varun Sadana, Co-founder, Supertails.com. Here are five essential items that every new pet parent should have:Food and water dishes For first-time pet parents, it is important to choose the right food and water dishes for your pet to ensure their health and well-being. Stainless steel is often the best material choice because it’s durable, easy to clean, and doesn’t harbour bacteria. Food Choose a high-quality food that is appropriate for your pet’s age, breed, and size. Make sure to look for high-quality pet food that contains whole ingredients and avoids fillers and artificial preservatives. Pets have different nutritional needs depending on their age and life stage. Be sure to choose food that’s appropriate for your pet’s age and life stage. Leash and collar A sturdy leash and comfortable collar are essential for walks and outings with your pet. Choose a collar and leash that fits your pet properly. The collar should be snug but not too tight, and the leash should be long enough to give your pet some freedom to move but not so long that you can’t control them. Toys When selecting toys for pets, it’s important to consider the type of pet, their size, and their individual preferences. For example, cats may enjoy toys that mimic the movement of prey, like wand toys with feathers or balls that roll and bounce. Dogs, on the other hand, may prefer toys that they can fetch or chew on, such as rubber balls, frisbees, or chew toys. Litter box and litter For pet parents who have cats, a litter box and litter are essential items to have. When selecting a litter box, it’s important to choose one that is appropriate for the size of the cat and the living space. Some litter boxes are enclosed to provide more privacy for the cat, while others have open tops. Common types of litter include clumping clay litter, non-clumping clay litter, crystal litter, and natural litter made from materials like wood, paper, or corn. When choosing a litter type, it’s important to consider factors like odour control, ease of cleaning, and the cat’s preferences.