Hit on the head by guard, thief dies at temple in Kushaiguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who attempted to steal from a hundi of the Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Kushaiguda died on the spot after a security guard hit him on his head with a stick on Wednesday.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed at the temple.

Police identified the thief as Gaddam Raju. According to police, the 22-year-old thief scaled the walls of the temple and attempted to help himself to the hundi collection.

However, the watchman spotted the thief and hit him with a stick on the head.

After being alerted, local police reached the spot. A case was registered against the watchman and an investigation taken up.

