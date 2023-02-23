‘I love being a digital nomad’ says Krishna Anaberi

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a child, he was exposed to literature and storytelling through his mother’s voracious reading habits and her own dabbling in poetry. He quickly realised his aptitude for storytelling was more than that for mathematics and the sciences. He subsequently studied media production in the UK and established his own advertising and PR agency. However, his passion for storytelling led him to Bollywood, where he worked on films such as Talaash and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. “I took a break and moved back to Hyderabad when my father fell ill, and I decided to put my career on hold to care for him in Hyderabad.

After his passing, I did not wish to return to Mumbai to work in films. Instead, I sought to deepen my understanding of storytelling through a Master’s degree in Screenplay Writing and Poetry at Kingston University in London. It was here, at the Creative Writing Department, where Hanif Khureshi taught; I became particularly interested in exploring dual identities and immigrant narratives in cinema.

A still from Rest of the Night

My undergraduate thesis examined the influence of the Raj years on British Cinema through Khureshi’s works. Since completing my Master’s in London, I have focused on international documentary filmmaking, travelling and living in various Asian countries, including Vietnam, Hong Kong, and shorter stays in Dubai and New York. My experiences as a BIPOC immigrant have informed my desire to continue to explore themes of identity and belonging through media and storytelling,” shares Krishna Anaberi, Founder of Anaberi Films, who has recently launched a short feature film starring Kriti Kulhari, titled Rest of the Night, currently streaming on Hotstar.

Talking about the journey of Anaberi films he says, “During the pandemic, I decided to move to Kelowna, British Columbia, to survive the lockdown. The quiet wilderness provided the perfect environment to focus on my work as a film development producer and a script doctor. For two years, I lived in British Columbia and explored art projects, and spent time writing and reading scripts. During this time, I was introduced to many small, independent short film scripts that I felt needed to be brought to life. This led me to start my own indie film production company, Anaberi Films. The journey of creating these art films has meant so much to me, and I am excited to see them come to fruition through Anaberi Films. Anaberi Film is currently based in Montreal, Canada.”

Sharing about his Hyderabad roots, Krishna says, “I left Hyderabad to study in the UK and eventually stayed in Vietnam because I was in love. One does non-logical things when in love and does not reason it to the heart; also, working remotely as a script consultant helped me do so. And later, my passion for storytelling led me to pursue a career in media production and film-making.

I love being a digital nomad; it fulfills my desire to be a nomad and explore different cultures, a curiosity to experience and learn about other stories and ways of life, and the comfort and anonymity that comes with living in a new place.” When asked if he is open to working in Tollywood, the filmmaker says, “I have always dreamed of being able to contribute to the industry and tell stories that resonate with my own culture and background. The thought of producing and creatively being involved in Tollywood movies fills me with a sense of nostalgia and longing for the familiarity of my own roots. The comfort and joy of being able to express myself in my native language is something that I truly yearn for.”

As a film producer, he is currently collaborating with different film artists. “I’m currently working with two film scholars, Anugyan Nag and Kaustav Bakshi, and producing a documentary feature about an alternative theatre group in Kolkata. Another project we are focusing on raising funds for is a feature film titled Calorie, which is partly shot in India and is a Quebec movie.

Then there is a British Film for which I recently raised money and is currently in post-production,” says Krishna who is deeply invested in the idea of making arts and technology education accessible to marginalised and rural communities. “This interest led me to begin working with Edtech companies to achieve this goal, and I also have a keen interest in exploring opportunities to disrupt traditional forms of education through involvement with start-ups and providing consulting services to Edtech companies in the areas of creative and communication strategies,” he concludes.

