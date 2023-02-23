Stray dog attacks continue to haunt city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad, the man’s best friend has turned into his worst enemy. In yet another incident on Wednesday, ferocious canines attacked not one, but five persons in Hyderabad. The attack came as a rude jolt to the residents of the city who are yet to recover from the shock of watching the visual in which stray dogs lacerated a four-year-old boy Pradeep to death in Bagh Amberpet on Sunday.

Children who were attacked by dogs in

Hyderguda show their injuries on Wednesday

The fresh attacks by the stray dogs in which five persons were injured took place at Erraboda Colony, Hyderguda in Rajendranagar while another attack was reported in Chaitanyapuri where a child was attacked by stray dogs.

In Bagh Amberpet, a street dog mauled a young boy when he was playing outside his house. The dog repeatedly bit him on his legs and head. When another boy came to his rescue, the dog attacked him too. The dog did not spare a few others who tried to drive it away from the locality.

Angry residents marched to the municipal officials, demanding steps to end the menace on the roads which has now acquired a serious dimension.

In Maruti Nagar in Chaitanyapuri, a four-year-old kid became a target for dogs. Rishi was playing outside his house when a pack of dogs charged at him. The dogs bit him all over his body, causing deep injuries. Luckily for Rishi, his parents came to his rescue on noticing his predicament and drove the dogs away. The boy with bleeding injuries was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The parents said that the animals chased Rishi and three other kids before attacking him.

