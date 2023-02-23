Home Cities Hyderabad

Stray dog attacks continue to haunt city

Ferocious canines attack not one, but five persons in Hyderguda area; a four-year-old boy becomes target in Chaitanyapuri

Published: 23rd February 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

stray dogs

Frequent stray dog attacks on children have created a dangerous situation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad, the man’s best friend has turned into his worst enemy. In yet another incident on Wednesday, ferocious canines attacked not one, but five persons in Hyderabad. The attack came as a rude jolt to the residents of the city who are yet to recover from the shock of watching the visual in which stray dogs lacerated a four-year-old boy Pradeep to death in Bagh Amberpet on Sunday.

Children who were attacked by dogs in
Hyderguda show their injuries on Wednesday

The fresh attacks by the stray dogs in which five persons were injured took place at Erraboda Colony, Hyderguda in Rajendranagar while another attack was reported in Chaitanyapuri where a child was attacked by stray dogs.

In Bagh Amberpet, a street dog mauled a young boy when he was playing outside his house. The dog repeatedly bit him on his legs and head. When another boy came to his rescue, the dog attacked him too. The dog did not spare a few others who tried to drive it away from the locality.

Angry residents marched to the municipal officials, demanding steps to end the menace on the roads which has now acquired a serious dimension.

In Maruti Nagar in Chaitanyapuri, a four-year-old kid became a target for dogs. Rishi was playing outside his house when a pack of dogs charged at him. The dogs bit him all over his body, causing deep injuries. Luckily for Rishi, his parents came to his rescue on noticing his predicament and drove the dogs away. The boy with bleeding injuries was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The parents said that the animals chased Rishi and three other kids before attacking him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp