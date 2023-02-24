Couple ties knot in hospital as bride falls sick

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As much as the wedding, the venue is also important for most couples who envisage their big day in minute details. Those who can afford plan destination weddings to famous places worldwide, while others choose extravagant wedding halls in and around the cities. However, with the unprecedented turn of events, the wedding of H Tirupati and Banoth Shailaja took place in the most unusual setting— at a hospital.

It happened because the bride, Shailaja, from Chennur mandal in the Mancherial district, fell ill just ahead of her wedding ceremony in Lambadipally. Her family members rushed her to a private hospital in Mancherial town. She was admitted and had to undergo surgery.

They decided to proceed with the wedding rituals as soon as she started recovering. The groom said both families had spent all their savings on the wedding. “We could not afford to postpone the wedding and hold the functions again. So we decided to proceed with the rituals at the hospital.

Tirupati convinced the families, and the wedding took place in the hospital on Thursday. The groom and his family visited the hospital and explained the situation to doctors. They agreed and gave permission to proceed with the wedding in the hospital ward. Tirupati and Shailaja got married while she lay on the hospital bed. The couple tied the knot and exchanged flower garlands; the priest proclaimed them husband and wife.

