Gold worth Rs 7.8 crore seized, 4 Sudanese held at RGIA

HYDERABAD: In one of the biggest gold seizures of the year, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs and Airport Customs seized 14.9 kg of gold worth more than Rs 7.8 crore and arrested four passengers from Sudan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday.

The customs officials intercepted a total of 23 passengers, all Sudanese nationals who arrived via Sharjah. When they searched the passengers’ luggage and other belongings, they found gold concealed in different places like small gaps created in shoes, in their clothes and also tied under their feet.

They found 14.415 kg of 22-karat gold and 0.491 kg of 24-karat gold — a total of 14.9063 kg. The value of the seized gold is around Rs 7,89,43,544, a source said.

