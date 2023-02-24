Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad city NGO sends legal notice to Defence Minister on SCB poll notification

On February 17, the Ministry of Defence issued a notification directing the 57 cantonment boards in India including Secunderabad to conduct ordinary elections on April 30, 2023.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Secunderabad Cantonment Board , scb

Representational image of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Secunderabad Cantonment Board-based NGO, Cantonment Vikas Manch, has sent a legal notice to the Ministry of Defence and Secunderabad Cantonment Board challenging the notification of the recently issued election which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

The Cantonment Vikas Manch stated in the notice that the election notification was neither fair nor proper, as till date the Cantonment Bill 2020 is still pending before the Parliament, as well as the merger issue, is also under process. On February 17, the Ministry of Defence issued a notification directing the 57 cantonment boards in India including Secunderabad to conduct ordinary elections on April 30, 2023.

Challenging the election notification, the Cantonment Vikas Manch argued that the main objection was that the last ordinary board election was held on January 11, 2015, and the tenure ended on January 10, 2020.

But, immediately after the completion of the Ordinary Board Tenure, instead of issuing the election notification, the Ministry of Defence extended the tenure of the same board for further six months stating that the Cantonment Bill 2020 was pending before the Parliament for replacement of the Cantonment Act, 2006.

It was further represented that according to the same Act, the varied board tenure shall not be extended for more than one year. But, the Ministry of Defence has extended the tenure of the varied board for further six months on February 10, 2023.

Further, it was represented that, in response to the No Objection given by the Government of Telangana, the ministry has constituted an eight-member committee for the excision of civil areas of cantonments which is under process.

In this juncture, the election notification is null and void and against the spirit of the law. It was further represented in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, SCB has deleted more than 30,000 votes without intimating to the voters/residents nor has explained the grounds.

‘Withdraw notification till all the issues resolved’

The Cantonment Vikas Manch, in its notice, asked the Defence Ministry to withdraw the election notification till all the issues are clarified and properly explained within seven days from the date of
receipt of this notice. The organisation has been agitating for the last two years demanding the merger of all the civil areas from the cantonment into the local governments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cantonment Vikas Manch Secunderabad Cantonment Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp