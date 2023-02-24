Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Public School celebrates Banga’s nomination as World Bank chief

The school, which is currently celebrating its centenary year, has produced several leaders in fields like performing arts, public service, entrepreneurship, sports and corporate world.

Ajay Banga (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the news of US President Joe Biden nominating Indian-American executive and former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga for the post of World Bank president trickled in, the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet started celebrating the achievement of its former student.

Gusti J Noria, president of HPS Society, said: “It is a moment of immense pride for our school as yet another member of our alumni fraternity ascends to the top post of a global organisation. We are extremely proud of Mr Ajay’s distinction and as we continue the tradition of producing world leaders, we wish him all the best and look forward to having him join in the centennial celebrations through the year.”The first Indian-born nominee, Ajay Banga belongs to the 1974 batch of HPS.

The school, which is currently celebrating its centenary year, has produced several leaders in fields like performing arts, public service, entrepreneurship, sports and the corporate world. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela,  Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan and Ajay Pal Banga, all alumni of HPS, were among the Top 10 best-performing CEOs globally in the Harvard Business Review, 2019.

