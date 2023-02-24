Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad to become Health Tech Mecca of world: KTR

Inaugrating 20th Edition of BioAsia 2023, KTR said that State will actively support startups that drive the convergence of healthcare and technology.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

State will be working on a program to position Hyderabad as the Health Tech Mecca of the world, through various incubator programs, and access to deep computing resources, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. 

Inaugrating 20th Edition of BioAsia 2023, KTR said that State will actively support startups that drive the convergence of healthcare and technology.  "I am confident that we will have a few global health tech unicorns that will emerge out of this program," he said. 

KTR highlighted that technology has the potential to transform lives.  The use of technology and the advent of AI will drive transformative changes in the way diseases are diagnosed and healthcare is delivered to patients across the world.  

"If we combine the engineering and product talent we have at large technology companies in Hyderabad, along with the deep lifesciences domain knowledge, the possibilities are endless," he added.

The three day BioAsia 2023 is marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organized by the Government of Telangana, which is featuring prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates, and explore the theme of Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare.

