Two held for brandishing pistol during wedding procession

Sources said Sandeep was seen dancing in the barat while threatening people nearby with a pistol on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Badambadi police on Thursday arrested two youths for brandishing a pistol during a wedding procession. The accused are Sandeep Patra of Sankarpur and Prasant Giri of Banta in Bhadrak district. Sources said Sandeep was seen dancing in the barat while threatening people nearby with a pistol on Wednesday.

The barat was enroute to Old LIC Colony in the city. On being informed, a team of police rushed to the spot and apprehended him. Upon interrogation, Sandeep said Prasant is the owner of the pistol and has a licence for it.

“While Sandeep without holding a valid licence or permission from the authorities obtained the firearm from Prasant and threatened public by brandishing it during the procession, the licence holder Prasant on the other hand contravened the condition of the weapons licence, said DCP Pinak Mishra. While the pistol loaded with ammunition was seized, the arrested accused duo have been forwarded to court, the DCP informed.  

