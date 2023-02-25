An ode to Hyderabad

Reshmi Chakravorty By

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi lingo is known to have its own charm and “Hum Aiseich Bolte!” — Hyderabadi expression — has inspired the title of an anthology of poetry that pays tribute to the city. Released at Hyderabad Literary Festival 2023, the book Hum Aiseich Bolte! This is just how we speak is edited by Usha Akella.

Celebrating Hyderabad in poetry is an English anthology of 35 poets, traced from Sarojini Naidu to well-known Hyderabad-associated poets such as Hoshang Merchant, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Meena Alexander, Srinivas Rayaprol — and a contemporary crop of fine poets associated with the city. Celebrating the city in its many hues from modern malaise to past glory, Hyderabad comes alive in these pages as the complex and bustling metropolis it is. Published with a grant from thinkIndia Foundation, Dallas, US, by Transcendent Zero Press, the book cover has artwork by veteran artist Laxma Goud and the inside pages have sketches by Viswaprasad Raju.

Sharing about the book, Usha Akella who has authored nine books that include poetry, one chapbook and two musical dramas says, “Till the age of 27 years I was in Hyderabad, born and brought up here before moving to the US. But I kept coming back to the city as my parents lived there and with every trip I saw my city change like a multiverse.

Hyderabad is known to have two distinct sides - one around Jubilee Hills and another around Charminar. The book is an honour to the city, a project of love which began in 2019,” further adding, “I began working on the anthology during COVID-19.

It began as an idea for a coffee-table book combining art and poetry but that didn’t work. First I wanted resident poets but later on changed and kept to people who have stayed in the city even if for a while. As I was editing from the US, I wanted to have both big and new voices.

Interestingly, the hiccups fueled my energy and no matter what, I wanted to bring out the book. For four months I worked intensely and everything fell into place. Viswaprasad Raju, an advertising professional and sketcher entered the fray magically and the original idea got resurrected. So, I hold the book with its Laxma Goud cover, with contentment now, the dream realised.”

Usha Akella earned an MSt. in Creative Writing from the University of Cambridge, UK. She was selected as one of the Creative Ambassadors for the city of Austin in 2019 & 2015. She is widely anthologised and has been invited to numerous international poetry festivals. Talking about his association with the book, Viswaprasad, who is an advertising professional and a travel sketch artist, says, “I did the sketches for 35 poems but for the first time I wrote a poem too Just hau we say it — They Haiku, We Kaiku; They therapy, We Lite lo yaaro... Navigating over the two distinct Hyderabads we see everyday.”

