Authentic Andhra on the plate by Hyderabad's Farzi Cafe

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Indian Andhra food is everyone’s favourite and eating it at the right place is what a lot of people prefer. To highlight that love, Farzi Cafe, located at Jubilee Hills is hosting the Andhra Food festival where one can taste some traditional delicacies and authentic recipes. The festival will continue till March 10 and we were all excited to see what’s in store for the food enthusiasts.

As we sat down to relish our food we were first served an amuse-bouche which was a burst of mango flavour in the mouth. Then as we moved on to check the menu we got our hands on sabudana vada which was served with two varieties of chutneys — roasted tomato and groundnut. The vada tasted absolutely lovely with the two side dips.

Then we got our plate filled with some velluli karam lotus stem which looked like chips and tasted better than normal potato chips. The fried lotus stem that was tossed with chili powder and garlic along with fried curry leaves was surely a party for the taste buds. Moving on to the non-vegetarian starters or as they call it, the small plate serves, konaseema mutton masala vepudu is a must try on the list.

Soft mutton tossed with all the spices and made into the best semi-fried dish in the menu is worth everything. Don’t forget to get a taste of this if you visit this place. Then we had Andhra king fish fry which was just the right dish for all the fish lovers. Garnished with edible foam along with onions soaked in chili powder and lemon is surely worth giving a try. The boneless fish was tender and rightly fried for us to relish every bite.

Moving on to the main course, keema pulao was just the right way could start your main course journey. Mixed with spices and meat, the pulao just tasted the best. Apart from this, for vegetarians there were gutti vankaya pulao, pacchi mirchi pulao with paneer/chicken, sambar rice both vegetarian and chicken, idiyappam, appam, puttu, ghee rice, kaju pulao, plain bagara rice and ragi mudda were also available.

We gave a sweet touch to our taste buds as we ended our meal with payasam and apricot delight. There are plenty of other varieties of foods you can choose from the festival menu. The Executive Chef at Farzi, Sandeep Sai speaking about the ongoing festival says, “We started this festival because we wanted to do something for Pongal but due to certain circumstances we were not able to do so. We went ahead and started the festival now and we tried to keep all the dishes as authentic as possible. We hope our guests will like the whole concept and the festival.”

